Madhya Pradesh leads in the production of spices, crops in country

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in the production of spice crops, third in vegetables, fourth in flowers and fifth in fruit production, according to state government official.

In Madhya Pradesh, the area under horticulture crops has increased 5 times and production has increased more than 7 times in the last one and a half decade. In the year 2006, the total area under horticulture crops was 4,69,000 hectare, which has now increased to 23,43,000 hectare. The direct effect of increase in the area of horticulture crops is also visible in the increase in production. During this period the production of horticulture crops has also increased from 42,98,000 metric tonnes to 340.31 lakh metric tonnes now more than seven times.

The area under fruit cultivation in the state has increased from 46, 777 hectares to 4,05,000 thousand hectares in the year 2006 and production has increased from 11, 73,000 metric tons to 82,44,000 metric tons. During this period the area of vegetable has increased from 1, 96,000 hectares and production from 27,97,000 metric tonnes to 10,40,000 hectares and production has increased to 206 lakh 31 thousand metric tonnes.

The area of spice crops also increased from 2,07, 563 hectares and production increased from 2,33,000 metric tonnes to 82 lakh hectares and production was 46,37,000 metric tonnes. The cultivation of flowers which was done in only 3 thousand 667 hectares in the year 2006 is happening in 35 thousand 554 hectares.

In the National Statistics of Horticulture for the year 2018, Madhya Pradesh has contributed 1191.81 thousand metric tons to the total spice production of 8123.87 thousand metric tons in the country. This is 14.67 percent of the country's gross spice production, which is the highest in comparison to other states. In the field of vegetable production, Madhya Pradesh has got the third position after Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal by contributing 17545.48 thousand metric tonnes of vegetables out of the total production of 184394.51 thousand metric tons of the country. In this way, the contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the country's vegetable production was 9.52 percent.

The state ranks fourth in the country in flower production after Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The share of the state in the country's flower production is 10.15 percent. Madhya Pradesh is at the fifth position after Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat by contributing 7416.91 thousand metric tons to the country's total production of 97357.51 thousand metric tons. In this way, in the production of fruits, the state has a share of 7.62 percent in the production of the country.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 01:00 AM IST