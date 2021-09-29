Madhya Pradesh: Lead college in every district to be developed as Model College, says Mohan Yadav

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Lead government colleges of every district will be developed as a Model College. 52 leading colleges located at the district level will be converted into model colleges, said Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

The Higher Education Minister, during a review meeting of the department on Tuesday, said that the model college would develop into a multi-disciplinary college. Under this system, skill labs for vocational education will be established and live broadcast of virtual classes will be made to other colleges of the district as well for betterment of students.

Yadav said that in the context of the National Education Policy, this decision has been taken for the holistic development of the students with a comprehensive approach of multidisciplinary and vocational education, internship and research etc.

In Model College, teaching system would be improved through smart class-rooms, e-library, 100% Wi-Fi campus, green campus with solar plant and CCTVs. Yadav said that the main objective of establishing Model Colleges is to develop training centers for vocational education on the basis of district wise characteristics and to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the formation of a multidimensional personality of teacher and student.

Higher Education Minister Yadav also gave instructions to prepare the annual calendar for the Model Colleges. He said that the calendar should include interaction with experts, virtual interaction with eminent personalities.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:07 PM IST