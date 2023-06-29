FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Extending full support to PM Modi's call for Uniform Civil Code, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said law should be same for all the citizens of the country.

“In our country, where every individual is equal, therefore policies too should be uniform," Scindia said.

Listing achievements of the Prime Minister Modi to encourage people to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, Scindia said, "PM Modi's tenure has witnessed remarkable achievements in areas that remained unresolved for 70 years, such as the Triple Talaq ban, abrogation of Article 370, and now the establishment of a Uniform Civil Code. PM Narendra Modi has demonstrated the ability to accomplish the seemingly impossible."

He asserted that Shivraj-led govt turned MP from power deficit to power surplus state. The combination of PM Moodi in centre and Shivraj in MP will take the country and state to new heights. Scindia added.

'Opposition leaders Disappear After Elections'

Furthermore, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal embarks on his tour to the Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia remarked that politicians only appear for a few months every five years and then disappear.

Scindia further highlighted that a vote for the Congress signifies a vote for corruption, while a vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) signifies a vote for a developed state.

