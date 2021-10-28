Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of ISKCON devotee to be performed in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Mridangvadab Bikash Burman, who was found dead in the verandah of the ISKCON temple auditorium, will be held in Ujjain.

Bikash was found dead on Tuesday afternoon. Bikash's brother Biplav, cousin Subroto and maternal Uncle Sunil Burman reached Indore by flight late on Tuesday.

They stayed at the ISKCON temple. On Wednesday morning, the post-mortem of Bikash's body was conducted. In the preliminary report, the reason of death seems to be due to hanging, said a doctor. Vikas's brother Biplav told that Bikash was fond of art so he did not pursue studies properly. His father is a vegetable seller. Vikas had no problems and he had very few friends.

