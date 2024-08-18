Madhya Pradesh: Last-Minute Crackdown On Adulterated Sweets Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Raksha Bandhan just a day away, Food Safety Officers launched a last-minute crackdown on adulterated sweets in Indore. On Saturday, food safety officer Manish Swami led the inspection of mawa, a key ingredient in festive sweets, arriving from Ratlam and nearby districts at the Gangwal Bus Stand. Using a mobile food testing laboratory, the team tested about 20 bundles of mawa, with 25 more awaiting inspection.

Ten samples were taken for detailed analysis and sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal, with further legal action pending based on the results. Despite these efforts, the timing of the Food Department’s actions has sparked criticism.

The department's late intervention, just days before the festival, has raised concerns that a significant amount of potentially adulterated mawa has already been used in sweets prepared for sale. As is often the case during major festivals, the crackdown comes after a large portion of the sweets has likely reached consumers.

Minimal Sampling Despite Hundreds of Sweet Shops

Indore is home to hundreds of sweet shops, with demand skyrocketing during Raksha Bandhan. Sweets made in the city are also distributed to other districts across the state. However, the food safety officers’ efforts to ensure food safety have been limited, with only a nominal number of samples collected. Earlier this week, the team confiscated sweets brought from Bikaner and collected 20 samples from the Kanadiya area on Friday. Given the number of shops and the scale of production during the festival, the limited sampling has raised questions about the effectiveness of the inspections.