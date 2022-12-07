Madhya Pradesh: Last day to add names in voter’s list today in Narmadapuram

Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The special brief revision work of voter’s list is ongoing across the state to add names of new voters in the voter’s list. Chief electoral officer, Anupam Rajan stated that Thursday shall be the last day for those voters who are willing to add their respective names to the list.

Rajan said that Thursday shall be the last day for accepting applications of the voters pertaining to adding of names, removal of names or making changes in the names, if any. Continuing his statements, he said that all the applications will be redressed, once the application window closes. During this, he also stressed that all Block level officers (BLOs) be mandatorily present at the voting centres during the same.

Officer Rajan has also appealed to the general public to add their names to the voter’s list, by submitting their respective applications to the BLOs concerned. He also said that the voters can apply for the same both online as well as offline.

Narmadapuram commissioner takes stock of voter’s list revision works

Commissioner of Narmadapuram, Shriman Shukla, took stock of the voter’s list revision works ongoing in the Timarni assembly of Harda district, falling under the Narmadapuram division on Wednesday. Post this, he also inspected two voting centres in Chhidgaon mail village and interacted with the BLO. Later, he chaired a meeting with the officials and instructed them to publicise the Voter helpline application.

