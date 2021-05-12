Madhya Pradesh: Last date for filling exam forms extended to May 31, no late fee will be charged

BHOPAL: The last date for filling examination forms has been extended till May 31. Moreover, the higher education department has also waived the late fee for students who will not be able to fill the exam forms till that date.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that the decision had been taken in view of the Covid pandemic. "Students are also facing difficult times. There are several students whose families have suffered and they couldnít fill their exam forms in time. So, the last date has been extended," said Yadav. No late fee would be charged from such students, he added.

Instructions to universities

All universities have been issued instructions in this matter. This will help universities conduct the examinations in time. The examination for the undergraduate and post-graduate final-year students will be held in the month of June and the results will be declared in July. The examinations for the undergraduate first and second-year students and post-graduate first-year students will be held in July and the results will be declared in August. All the examinations will be held on the open-book pattern.