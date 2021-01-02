Madhya Pradesh: Last date for college fees extended till January 15

Bhopal: The last date for submitting fees for college-going students has been extended till January 15. The department of higher education issued instructions in this regard on Saturday.

Considering the circumstances brought about by the corona pandemic, the last date for admissions to colleges across the state had been extended a couple of times last year. Moreover, the last date for promotion of students had also been extended.

In the latest move, the last date for promotion of students has been extended till January 10. This process has to be done online by the colleges. Considering the extension of the last date for admissions, the department of higher education has also extended the last date for submitting the fees till January 15.