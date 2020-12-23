Madhya Pradesh: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) wins contract for water, waste treatment projects in the state

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Wednesday its water and effluent treatment business has won orders between Rs 2,500 crore to 5,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

It secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for execution of rural piped water supply schemes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The projects are part of Jal Jeevan Mission and cover the districts of Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Agar Malwa and Singrauli.

The schemes will cater to the drinking water requirement of 3,103 villages covering a population of 48 lakh. The projects are part of the government's ambitious plan to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024.

L&T said the business has also secured an order to execute integrated infrastructure development works at Gwalior.

The project envisages for development of 800 acres of Maharajbada region with 16 km of smart roads, five acres of urban parks, 31 km of storm water drains, multi-level underground car parking and underground power distribution system.