Madhya Pradesh: Large parts of state get drizzles, mercury drops at many places

Bhopal: Many parts of the state received intermittent drizzles due to an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian sea, an IMD official said on Saturday.

While western parts of the state have been receiving light showers since Thursday afternoon, the eastern parts also started getting drizzles, he said.

The change in the weather conditions in the last two days sent the maximum temperature tumbling by eight to nine degrees Celsius at several places in Madhya Pradesh, PK Saha, a senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office said.