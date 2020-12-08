Madhya Pradesh: Land for Metro to be acquired at higher than market prices

BHOPAL: The government has decided to pay higher prices than the market value for the plots of land to be acquired for Metro projects in Bhopal and Indore. At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that the compensation would be more than the collector’s guidelines so that land could be acquired through consensus with the plot owners.

However, the meeting also resolved that those not ready to give land through consensus will face action under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. The Cabinet decision will benefit landowners, those doing construction work, encroachers, non-title holders and kiosk owners. According to the decision, authorised officials will make a proposal for acquiring land. If the landowner does not agree with that, action will be taken under the Land Acquisition Act.

New building for Hamidia

The Cabinet also approved a sum of Rs479 crore for construction of a new building on the premises of Hamidia Hospital. The grant for construction of a 300-bed hospital in Shivpuri have been increased from Rs202 to Rs223 crore. The funds given to Hamidia Hospital will be used for installing anti-quake and anti-fire systems there.

As the service centres were closed because of the lockdown, the period of contract of employees has been extended for three months.

The Cabinet also ratified the reduction in the bar licence fee for the lockdown period and approved collection of toll by the Road Development Corporation from 13 roads and for keeping contractors through select agencies for it.

Direct poll of mayors, Nagar Palika heads

The Cabinet approved the Bill to be put up in the ensuing House session for direct election of mayors and heads of Nagar Palika. It also approved collection of property tax on the basis of collector’s guidelines.