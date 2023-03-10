Madhya Pradesh: Land dispute leads to murder of youth, kin block traffic in Porsa

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over a plot of land led to the murder of a youth in Bumarpura village, Morena, on Friday, the police said.

The murderers went to the village on a tractor-trolley and began to shoot at the youth identified as Awdhesh Singh Tomar. He died on the spot.

Immediately after the incident, the angry villagers along with the family members of the youth blocked traffic on the main road in Porsa Tehsil.

The police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the family members of Tomar, but they stuck to their demand for immediate arrest of the criminals.

The police said there was a dispute over a plot of land in Bumurpura village.

Five persons armed with firearms went to Bumurpura on a tractor-trolley and started firing at Tomar standing outside his house.

Elder brother of Awdhesh, Monu Tomar, said the family members had blocked traffic seeking immediate arrest of the murderers.