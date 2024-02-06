Madhya Pradesh: Land Allotted For Atal Ashray Yojana 5 Yrs Ago Lying Unused | FP Photo

Unchahara (Satna): Five years have passed since five hectares were allotted to set up Uchh Kalp Colony in Unchahara where houses for the poor were to be built under Atal Ashray Yojna, but nothing has been done to construct the houses. There is only a board containing the name – Uchh Kalp colony.

Some people have encroached upon the land and sown crops on it. Nevertheless, those who have registered themselves for houses are moving from pillar to post for loan, sources said. The banks say that they give loans only to income-tax payers, but those who have applied for loans under the Atal Ashray Yojna belong to the economically weaker section.

The poor and the middle class people are facing problems because of the government’s inaction. On the other hand, the Housing Construction Infrastructure Development Department has clearly mentioned in the advertisement that Atal Ashray Yojna is only for the poor and the weaker section.

But none of the banks are ready to give loans, sources further said. The banks are not even ready to accept the debt certificate. The beneficiaries demanded the banks to accept the debt certificates and give loans. The department is not ready to take the land allotted for Atal Ashray Yojna. So, it is trying to find another plot of land for which the Housing Board has written letters.

But nothing has been done to give up the present plot of land, sources in the Tehsil office said. According to sources, the Housing Board has sent applications to the Tehsil office for allotment of fresh land. As a result, the construction of houses is getting delayed, and the beneficiaries are waiting for it, sources further said.