Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs Of People Reach Bageshwar, Kubereshwar To Take Initiation

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country gathered at Bageshwar Dham at Chhatarpur and Kubereshwar Dham at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to take initiation on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra reached Bageshwar Dham and, after offering prayers at Balaji Maharaj temple, he took the blessings of Bageshwar Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri.

Similarly, innumerable people took initiation from Pradeep Mishra at Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore. Special arrangements were made at Bageshwar Dham as well as Kubereshwar Dham on the occasion.

Devotional songs (Bhajans) presented by Mishra brothers from Prayagrajin Uttar Pradesh delighted the audience. Shashtri’s birthday will be celebrated on Tuesday, for which special arrangements were made.

Delighted by Darshan of Balaji: Mishra

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said after having a Darshan (glimpses) of Balaji Maharaj, he was delighted.

Sea of humanity at Kubereshwar Dham

It was sea of Humanity at Kubereshwar Dham Mahadev temple where a three-day Guru Poornima was celebrated. Nearly half a million people flocked to Kubereshwar Dham on Monday to take initiation from Pradeep Mishra.

When there is any problem only Guru Mantra works and not Guru, Mishra said.