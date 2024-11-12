Madhya Pradesh Lady Cops Thrash Staff For Demanding ₹200 Parking Fee, Hurls Kicks & Punches; Visuals Viral

\Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two lady cops were caught on camera allegedly thrashing a parking staff member at the parking lot of Jabalpur railway station. The female cops identified as SI Akanksha Singh of GRP station and SI Aarti Mandloi Barela station were spotted hurling kicks and punches at the youth in the video.

The incident was reported on October 21; however, its video went viral on Tuesday. After the clip went viral, the seniors, including Additional SP Pradeep Shende, assured proper investigation and action into the matter.

The viral video shows the two female SIs arguing with the parking staff member. One of them, donning police uniform, started hurling slaps at him. Her peer, who was in casual dress, too joined her, and the duo started thrashing the youth in the middle of the parking lot.

According to information, the incident happened at the parking stand of Jabalpur railway station platform number one. SI Aarti Mandloi had parked her two-wheeler here. The stand employee, identified as Sonu Singh, demanded a parking fee of Rs 200. The SI started arguing with him, "Police se paise lega" (will you charge us now)? When the employee insisted, she called sub-inspector Akanksha Singh, posted at the GRP station.

The duo, as seen in the video, first entered into an argument with the victim and then assaulted him. They hurled slaps and punches at him. One of them even kicked at his private parts. Victim Sonu's friend Nitin Kumar Mishra said that the lady officers brutally beat him, and he has suffered bruises on the face and severe pain in the genitals.

Mishra said that Sonu left his job due to fear and harassment. He has further raised questions on the police behaviour and demanded justice.

Reacting to the incident, GRP station in-charge Balram Yadav said that the employees working at the vehicle stand have been found to be at fault in the entire case. Additional SP Pradeep Shende said that appropriate action will be taken in this matter and the allegations against SI Akanksha Singh will be investigated. He said that such conduct from the officers maintaining law and order is absolutely unacceptable.