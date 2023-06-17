Madhya Pradesh Lads Shoot To Glory In National Tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rifle shooters of Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy brought glory to the state as they won two medals in national tournament held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

In the recently concluded 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2023 (rifle event), Madhya Pradesh shooters defeated competitors from other states in team events.

The Madhya Pradesh shooters won a gold medal and a bronze medal in rifle shooting team events.

In the 50-metre Rifle Prone Men event, MP team won gold defeating Army Marksmanship Unit and Railways with a score of 1855.4. The winning team comprised Harshit Binjwa, Goldi Gurjar and Raman Shekhar Dubey.

In the 50-metre rifle 3P (position) men's team event, Madhya Pradesh shooters clinched bronze medal. With a good score, MP left Air Force and railways behind. In the event, the Army and Navy clinched first and second spots respectively. The MP athletes who were part of the 3P team event were Harshit Binjwa, Goldi Gurjar, and Adarsh Tiwari.

In the rifle event, Harshit Binjwa and Goldi Gurjar were part of both teams that won medals for the state in the championship.