Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Gets Rs 11K From CM

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given Rs 11,000 to a Ladli Behna whose financial condition is not good.

He also directed the officials to provide a suitable scooty to her physically challenged sister.

Chouhan took part in Vikas Parv and Ladli Behna Yojna function in Seoni Malwa on Tuesday when he also distributed benefits under various schemes of the government. He returned to Bhopal by road after the event.

Just as his motorcade was passing through the road, he saw two women crossing the road.

Chouhan stopped his motorcade and interacted with them. They were two sisters Kiran Sahu and Sangeeta Sahu, residents of Seoni Malwa, whose financial condition was not good.

Kiran has a son and, because of her financial condition, she is not able to continue the education of her son and that she is in need of money.

Kiran’s physically challenged sister Sangeeta also related her tale of woes to the Chief Minister.

On hearing their problems, Chouhan directed the officials of the district administration to provide financial assistance to Kiran and scooty to Sangeeta.

Kiran was given a cheque of Rs 11,000, and her sister will soon be given a suitable scooty.