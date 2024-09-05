 Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies After Falling Off Newly Constructed Roof Of Gwalior Airport; Was Working Without Safety Equipment
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies After Falling Off Newly Constructed Roof Of Gwalior Airport; Was Working Without Safety Equipment | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer died after he accidentally fell off the newly-constructed roof of the ‘state-of-art’ Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He was working without any safety equipment when he fell. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

According to information, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport is a newly constructed airport, located in the Maharajpura area of Gwalior. It was recently completed by the Hyderabad-based KPC company. 

However, the airport has faced ongoing issues, including complaints about water leaking from the roof during the rains. As a result, maintenance work on the roof has been conducted by the company frequently.

Deceased hails from Uttar Pradesh

While working for the same, a worker fell off the roof and got severely injured. It is also said that the worker was working without safety equipment. Furthermore, Gwalior Airport Authority has informed the local police, who have registered the case and started an investigation into the matter.

The deceased worker has been identified as Vinod Pal, a resident of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. He was employed by the KPC company on a contract basis. 

Police have registered the case and are questioning other employees in the company. They launched an investigation and have stated that action will be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence.

