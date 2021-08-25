Madhya Pradesh: Lab employee helps to arrest bike thief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pathology lab employee allegedly chased a thief and got him arrested with help of local residents in Mangalwara area on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near Ghoda Nakkhas area when the thief was trying to run away with bike of complainant Yasir Arafat, a resident of Kumharpura. He works with a private lab, said the Mangalwara police.

Arafat spotted the accused trying to flee on his bike. He followed him and held him. The onlookers informed police and handed over the accused to the cops. The cops when searched his antecedents, found that accused Muzeeb, 35, was a habitual offender and has several crimes registered against him in Hanumanganj police station.

Police have seized a mobile phone that was stolen by him. The cops said they have taken his remand and are trying to recover other stolen goods from him. He is facing seven charges of theft in Hanumanganj and other police station, said SHO Mangalwara Sandeep Pawar.

