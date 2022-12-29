Madhya Pradesh: Kurmi Chhetriya Mahasabha threatens to boycott polls

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District president of All-India Kurmi Chhetriya Mahasabha Sandeep Kumar Gaur said that if the Kurmi community was overlooked at the time of distribution of tickets for the assembly elections, the people of the community might boycott the polls.

He made the statement at a press conference held at a private garden in the city. All members of the community were present at the meet. National president of the Yuva Morcha of Bharatiya Kurmi Chhetriya Mahasabha, Sachin Patel, was also present.

Gaur said that the Chhetriya Mahasabha plans to provide financial aid to the children of the poor families of the community, so that they may continue their education.

Congress celebrates foundation day

The Congress leaders and the workers celebrated the foundation day of the party at Itarsi. City Congress president Pankaj Rathore spoke about the history of the party and about how it fought against the British rule to free India. Now, there is hatred and chaos everywhere in the country, and people have been deprived of their democratic rights, he said.

Party spokesperson Rajkumar Kelu Upadhyay said that the Congress had many people who sacrificed their lives for the nation. It is the Congress which can keep the nation together, he said. The party workers also distributed food and sweets through Roti Bank in Itarsi.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with foreign liquor from excise dept control room in Narmadapuram