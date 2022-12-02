Madhya Pradesh: Kuno National Park's drone unit looks for better, modern cameras

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The drone unit of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district has started surveillance work for the safety of the park and its wild animals. It will check infiltration into the park.

However, the two drone cameras being used during day time have limited battery power. Their battery last 20 minutes. As a result, they cannot be used for long time and cannot cover wide areas.

The third camera, with thermal imaging facility for day and night surveillance, has been borrowed by Kuno National Park management from Sanjay Tiger Reserve. This drone camera will be returned to Sanjay Tiger Reserve in near future. Hence, Kuno National Park is in urgent need for drone camera with thermal imaging facility.

To better equip drone unit, Kuno National Park authorities has given a proposal for purchase of drone camera with thermal imaging facility. The cost of drone camera with thermal imaging facility is between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

When contacted, Kuno National Park District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma said that process was underway to purchase modern drone cameras. A proposal has been sent to Chief Conservator of Forest in this regard.

Vehicle for surveillance

The drone unit of Kuno National Park has a vehicle to visit sensitive areas for surveillance work. Sources said drone unit is even going to villages situated around park and making villagers aware that how drone cameras capture the images if anyone makes illegal entry. In other words, it is giving indirect warning to villagers to face action if they enter park illegally. Till date, drone unit has checked two unauthorised entries including that of cattle grazers.