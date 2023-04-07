Madhya Pradesh: Kuno National Park authorities await permission to shift SA cheetahs into big enclosures

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Kuno National Park are still waiting for permission to shift 12 South African cheetahs into big enclosure. They are in quarantine, at present.

Interacting with Free Press, South African Cheetahs would be shifted to big enclosures after permission as their quarantine period is over. When South African cheetahs will be released into the wild, they will get mixed with Namibian cheetahs and copulate with them. This will result in production of better offspring.

Moreover, this will also help in maintaining genetic diversity. The genetic diversity is critical for a population to adapt to changing environments.

Close watch

Authorities are still keeping a close watch on Asha, which had crossed the boundaries of Park. On Thursday, Oban was rescued by tranquilisation process and brought back inside the park. Asha is still exploring the different areas and roaming with ease.

In limbo

The translocation of two more tigers to Madhav Nataional Park in Shivpuri district is in limbo as the authorities are not sure about the process. Park has three tigers, which were brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Panna Tiger Reserve in March. Total five tigers were to be translocated to Madhav National Park.