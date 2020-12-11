Madhya Pradesh: Krishna Gaur will not get ticket for Mayor’s post

BHOPAL: The name of a legislator from the Govindpura area in the city is doing the rounds for the post of Mayor after it has been reserved for a woman from the Other Backward Classes. Gaur was the Mayor earlier. At that time, Bhopal’s mayoral seat had been reserved for a woman from the general category. Despite that, she was made a candidate for it because of her victory margin.

Nonetheless, this time, her getting a ticket for the post of Mayor looks difficult.

On the one hand, her being an MLA may come in the way of getting a ticket. On the other hand, her dissension against giving a ticket to the party’s state unit president, VD Sharma, during the Vidhan Sabha elections may weigh heavily on her.

In 2018, Sharma wanted to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections from Govindpura. The RSS had also made efforts to give him a ticket, and the party organisation agreed to it. At that time, former chief minister Babulal Gaur and Krishna Gaur dissented against giving a ticket to Sharma.

Both of them announced that if anyone outside the Gaur family was given a ticket from Govindpura, they would rebel against the party. Therefore, Sharma was not given a ticket. After that, Sharma wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal. The Gaurs were against giving him a ticket.

At that time, it was said that anyone outside Bhopal should not be given a ticket. For that reason, Sharma contested the Lok Sabha election from Khajuraho. He has won from Khajuraho, but he could not forget the protest he had to face from the leaders in Bhopal.

Therefore, it is almost clear that Gaur is not going to get a ticket for the post of Mayor. Sharma has already said someone other than a legislator will be given a ticket for that post.

Because of that, Sharma has already begun to search for a new face. He is also searching for someone associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.