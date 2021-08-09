Madhya Pradesh: Kin perform elderly person's last rites in flood waters

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of an elderly person performed his last rites in waters because of floods in Bhadaura village on Monday.

The Pall-bearers had to wade through water as a heavy rain battered the village. They slowly hit the cremation ground but it was under water.

The village has submerged because of the heavy rainfall in the district for the past couple of days. Meanwhile, when an elderly person died, his family members were forced to take his last rites in the middle of water.

The video of the last rites went viral on social media. The village is situated near the national highway. Notably, the adjacent areas of the highway are filled with water. There were 4 to 5 feets of water filled in the village.