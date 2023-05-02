Madhya Pradesh: Kids abducted from Delhi found in train at Guna after kidnapper misses train

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three children who were abducted from Delhi were found in a train at Guna during GRP checking

Thier families arrived Guna to pick their children after police informed them.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, on Sunday, the accused lured the two children-- Suraj and Rajkumar with chocolates and kidnapped them from Delhi's Sarayan Kale Khan area.

The accused brought them to Bina, where they boarded a Kota-bound train. The accused, then, went to buy chips from the platform, however the train departed before he could catch it. As the train reached Guna, GRP police were on the regular checking when found the children sitting alone. The cops brought the children with them and later sent to the Maa Swaroopa Ashram infant home.

The children's families were informed and they rushed to Guna. Currently, the families and the children are taking counselling by the Child Welfare Committee. Following which, the children will be handed over to their families.