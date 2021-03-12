Madhya Pradesh: Kidney transplant: 8 families register at Hamidia Hospital

BHOPAL: Eight families were registered for the kidney transplant programme, which started at Hamidia Hospital on Friday. Registration will be done every Friday. The donors and recipients should, preferably, be from the same families, or relatives. If the donors and recipients are from same families, or from within relatives, it is easy to clear the legal terms and conditions of the transplant.

According to Gandhi Medical College doctors, preparations have been completed to start the Kidney Transplant Centre at the hospital. It is expected that the first kidney may be transplanted in April. The transplant centre has been set up in Hamidia Hospital’s New Block. Hamidia Hospital will be the first government hospital in the state where kidney transplant will take place.

Critical patients who get a matching donor will undergo the intervention first. Transplant OPDGMC nephrologists and other specialists will operate a special OPD for transplant patients. At first, the interventions will take place in the existing operation theatre (OT). Once the new building is handed over to the hospital, fitted with a modular OT, the transplants will be conducted in the dedicated facility.

‘Identities confidential’

"Eight families have approached us for registration for the kidney transplant programme. If the donor and recipient are within the family, or are relatives, it’s easier to fulfil all the legal formalities. Registration will be done every Friday. The details of the families won’t be disclosed because we have to maintain confidentiality," Dr Himansu Sharma, department of nephrology, Gandhi Medical College.

‘Rs 8 lakh for a transplant’