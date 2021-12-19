Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Under-21 Women’s Hockey League

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy’s girls’ team has hit 21 goals so far in the Khelo India Under-21 Women’s Hockey League being held at Major Dhyanchand stadium here. They have maintained the top position in group B after four matches, said the officials from the academy on Saturday.

MP girls defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar by 2-1. Both the teams failed to score any goal during the first two quarters. Neha Lakara from Bhubaneswar managed to give lead to her team 1-0, converting a penalty corner into goal at 33rd minute of the third quarter. Soon after, MP’s Yogita Bora converted another penalty corner into a goal and equaled the scores at 35th minute.

MP’s Bhoomiksha Sahu scored the winning goal at 56th minute of the final quarter, leading to a 2-1 victory against tough competitors.

Earlier, MP’s girls had defeated Sonipat Hockey Academy 2-2, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 8-0 in a one-sided match and Delhi Hockey 9-1 in another one-sided match.

