e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Night patrols set up to monitor compliance to pollution control norms in DelhiDDMA issues order to cancel singer AP Dhillon's concert in DelhiAmit Shah offers prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:30 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Under-21 Women’s Hockey League

Girls continue streak, win fourth match in a row
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy’s girls’ team has hit 21 goals so far in the Khelo India Under-21 Women’s Hockey League being held at Major Dhyanchand stadium here. They have maintained the top position in group B after four matches, said the officials from the academy on Saturday.

MP girls defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar by 2-1. Both the teams failed to score any goal during the first two quarters. Neha Lakara from Bhubaneswar managed to give lead to her team 1-0, converting a penalty corner into goal at 33rd minute of the third quarter. Soon after, MP’s Yogita Bora converted another penalty corner into a goal and equaled the scores at 35th minute.

MP’s Bhoomiksha Sahu scored the winning goal at 56th minute of the final quarter, leading to a 2-1 victory against tough competitors.

Earlier, MP’s girls had defeated Sonipat Hockey Academy 2-2, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 8-0 in a one-sided match and Delhi Hockey 9-1 in another one-sided match.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong spar over OBC quota in local body polls after SC stay Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong spar over OBC quota in local body polls after SC stay

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 01:30 AM IST
Advertisement