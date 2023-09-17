Madhya Pradesh Khel Alankaran Ceremony Held, CM Assures All Support To Sportspersons

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the state’s sportspersons that he will not let any hurdles come in the way of their sporting career. We will increase the sports budget as much as you want, he said and exuded confidence that the number of players from the State to win Olympic and Asian medals will also double.

The state government has decided to increase the number of awards in each of the three categories Eklavya, Vikram and Vishwamitra. The number of Eklavya awards will increase to 20, Vikram award to 20 and Vishwamitra to 5.

Chief Minister Shivraj announced this at the Madhy Pradesh Khel Alankaran ceremony, on Saturday, September 16.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the CM said that now the player coming 4th will also get rewarded. Earlier only the top three players used to get rewarded. The state government has also decided to increase the allowance of chief technical advisors and trainers of sports academies.

The CM further announced that all recruitment quotas will have places reserved for sports persons. The State Government will also provide Rs 5 lakh per year to state-level academies.

In Nathu Barkheda alongwith an international cricket stadium, swimming pool and cycling velodrome will also be constructed, said the Chief Minister.

Madhya Pradesh is committed to becoming a hub for sporting excellence. Our athletes have the potential to shine at the highest levels, and the state government is here to support you in achieving new heights, CM Shivraj added.

The logo and mascot of Khelo MP Youth Games-2023 were also unveiled by the CM. The award ceremony took place at Bhopal’s TT Nagar Stadium. State’s sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was present at the ceremony while union sports minister Anurag Thakur virtually attended the programme.

Several eminent sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh were honoured during the ceremony for their outstanding contributions to their respective sports.

Names of sports awardees

2021 awardees

Eklavya Award- Anshika Kanojia Soft Tennis, Shikha Chauhan Kayaking-Canoeing, Pooja Wrestling, Arjun Thakur Shooting, Ikram Ali Khan Athletics, Siddhi Chhatwani Shooting Ball

Vikram Award - Aadhya Tiwari Softennis, Sudipti Hajela Horse Riding, Shreyanshi Pardeshi Badminton, Nancy Jain Kho-Kho, Poonam Sharma Judo, Rohit Bajpai Yoga, Bhagwana Singh Kushwaha Adventure Sports,

Vishwamitra Award - Shri Paritosh Sharma Karate, Shri Vinay Prajapati Wrestling, Mohan Lal Bamboria Mallakhamba.

LT.. Shri Prabhash Joshi Award - Mujahid Bag Mallakhamb.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Shri Balbir Singh Kushwaha Table-Tennis, Kayaking-Canoeing, Canoe-Slalom and Dragonboat

2022 awardees

Eklavya Award - Aastha Dangi Kayaking-Canoeing, Aman Singh Bisht Boxing, Pragya Singh Fencing, Ritika Dangi Sailing, Khushboo Hockey, Saumya Tiwari Cricket, Inderjit Nagar Mallakhamba

Vikram Award - Avesh Khan Cricket, Aditya Dubey Soft Tennis, Neetu Verma Kayaking-Canoeing, Bhuraksha Dubey Wushu, Dhananjay Dubey Tennis, Rajveer Singh Panwar Mallakhamba

Vishwamitra Award - Smt. Rashmi Malviya Badminton

Lifetime Achievement Award- Mr. Anil Dhupar Tennis