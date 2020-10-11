Madhya Pradesh: Khasgi Trust papers being searched through government records

The focus of inquiry into the sale of Khasgi Trust properties rests on the documents.

The state government has ordered an EOW inquiry after an order by the high court.

Nevertheless, the members of the trust are not cooperating with the probe agency to provide the documents. Documents have become more important than government records.

The government is also sifting through the Khasgi trust documents that it possesses. The officials in Indore have also been asked to gather the documents.

Further action will be taken on the grounds of those documents. The documents of the property sale-related cases in which the high court also raised objection are also being collected. EOW is set to send its teams to those places other than Hardwar where properties were sold. The price for which the properties were sold and their market rates at that time are also being evaluated.

Once the rates are evaluated, the amount of money embezzled through the sale will come to light.

Some properties might have been sold without the board’s permission.

There are also possibilities that the trustees might have made fake documents. Therefore, the probe agency is plugging away at these points.