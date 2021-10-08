Madhya Pradesh: Kharu, a traditional village gate of Nagaland on display at IGRMS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Kharu, a traditional village gate of Chakhesang Naga coo is on display on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

It is part of online exhibition series -69 which began from Thursday. The exhibit is installed at the Tribal Habitat, an open air exhibition of the museum. Nagaland is one of the eight states in the north-eastern region of India, having 16 tribes and Chakhesang Naga is one of them.

Assistant Keeper P Shankar Rao says that the carved wooden doors are made on the boundary of village to ensure safety, security and stability.

In order to provide a clear demarcation, village gates were erected on a path at the strategic location of Chakhesang Naga village of Nagaland. The main tools used for wood carving of the village gate are Dao, Axe, Chisel, Adze and wooden hammer etc.

Head hunting for Nagas has been a source of inspiration not only for honor and status in society, but also a fulfilment of lifeís highest aspiration in this world. It is associated with valour, chivalry and manhood. It could secure the best damsel in the village for a bride. It could carve out oneís stature as the hero of the village as well as the leader of the society to be respected, to be followed and to be adorned.

Mithunís head (Othopi) is placed on the center of the village gate for showing bravery and socio-economic status, Rao adds.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:52 AM IST