Madhya Pradesh: Khargone MP’s statement provocative and objectionable, says Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has termed the statement given by Khargone’s BJP MP Gajendra Patel as provocative and objectionable. State spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that it was “highly condemnable”.

“The video of Khargone MP Gajendra Patel that has gone viral on social media platforms is highly provocative. What are police doing? They have powers to take suo moto cognisance,” said Congress spokesperson Saluja.

The BJP MP Patel could be heard saying that people should be ready to reply in the same language. “Humein eit ka jawab pathar se dena hoga. Humein ab taiyyar rahna hai (We should reply a brick thrown at us with a stone. We should remain prepared),” Patel said in the video.

Saluja said that the video comes after communal riots in Khargone where dozens of houses and shops were burnt. “He is a public representative and should try to douse fire but as trained by BJP he is into hate speech and instigating crowds,” said Saluja.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:50 PM IST