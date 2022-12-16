Madhya Pradesh: Khargapur MLA Rahul Lodhi gets conditional stay from Supreme Court

Rahul Lodhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Jabalpur High Court declared his election as null and void, MLA from Khargapur Assembly Constituency Rahul Lodhi has received a breather from the Supreme Court. The apex court granted conditional stay to him till the next hearing of the case. As the stay is conditional hence Rahul Lodhi will not have the right to vote in the assembly.

A few days back the Jabalpur High Court had declared Lodhi’s election null and void on the petition filed by ex-Congress MLA Chanda Rani.

Lodhi moved the Supreme Court against the high court order and secured a stay.

Chanda Rani had accused election returning officer of wrongly accepting the nomination form of Rahul Lodhi. She had also accused him of hiding information that he was a partner in private company that had grabbed government contract in his nomination paper.

In the last assembly election, Lodhi had defeated Chanda Rani. Lodhi is the son of elder brother of ex-CM Uma Bharati and a first time MLA.

Read Also Bhopal: Three society members booked for duping residents of Rs 30 lakh