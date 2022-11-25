Madhya Pradesh: Keeping the wedding season in mind, Traders Association decides to keep New Market open

Former president of New Market Traders Association Sati Gangrade released a video statement | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New market traders have cleared confusion in public about whether the market will be open on Friday or not. Providing relief to the buyers, the News Market Traders Association has decided to keep the market open on Friday. They came to this decision keeping the thriving wedding season in mind.

A video of former president of New Market Traders Association Sati Gangrade went viral on social media in which Gangrade communicated to people that the market is open for three days and there is no bandh.

On Thursday, a mobile court had issued challans against encroachers in the market area. Initially, traders had announced a 3-day bandh in protest against the action of the mobile court. But, later they took a U-turn after former executive members of the association intervened.

Mobile court had also taken action against encroachers at various other places like Jahangirabad, Bhopal Railway station platform no-1 and Ashoka Garden.