Madhya Pradesh: Kaya-canoe players grab 3 gold, 2 silver at National Canoe-Slalom championship

Bhopal: Water sports champs from Madhya Pradesh have secured three gold and two silver medals at the national canoe slalom championship held in Khargone.

The players from the MP water sports academy represented the state at the national championship between 5 and 7 January amid Maheshwar Sahastradhara.

The tournament also marked the selection of players for Olympic qualifiers and Asian championship.

Raja Kevat from the state academy bagged the first gold for the state in canoe-1 event in boys’ category. He finished the race in 84.84 seconds.

Dheeraj Keer won the race on the second day finishing the run in 81.81 second to secure another gold.

Jahanvi Shrivastav grabbed another gold at C-1 women’s event finishing the race in 123.82 seconds.

Shrivatsav bagged a siler next in K-1 women’s event finishing in 103.97 seconds while Amit Shrivatsav grabbed another silver in 94.66 seconds.

As many as 70 players took part in the championship from across the nation, where 14 players from the academy represented Madhya Pradesh.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated the winner and the players for their performance.