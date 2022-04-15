Madhya Pradesh: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu makes it into semis, matches tomorrow, rest today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have reached the semi-finals, winning their respective play-offs at 12th Hockey India National Senior Men's Hockey Championship at Dhyanchand Hockey stadium on Thursday.

The semi-final matches will be played on Saturday and the players will be given a rest on Friday.

The first quarter final match was played between Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Bengal where the former defeated Bengal 4-3, reaching the semis.

The second quarter final was played between Maharashtra and Jharkhand at 9:00 am. In the match both the teams were tied at 2-2 for the entire time of the match. The winner was decided by shoot out where Maharashtra beat Jharkhand 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out.

The third quarter final match was played between Delhi and Haryana where Haryana defeated Delhi one-sided 3-0.

The fourth quarter final match was played between Uttar Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu which the latter won 3-1 to make it to the semi-finals.

The semis will be played at 8 am and 3.45 pm on Saturday while the finale will be played on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:49 AM IST