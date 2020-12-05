Madhya Pradesh: Karmachari Ayog completes tenure on December 12

BHOPAL: The MP Karmachari Ayog to solve the state employees’ problems completes its tenure on December 12. Only one meeting of the Ayog set up by the Congress government was held in January this year. Under Congress rule, the officials of the Ayog met only once in January.

The reins of power in the state have gone into the hands of the BJP since March this year. In the BJP regime, however, the Ayog seems to have become defunct.

A former additional chief secretary Ajaynath who was appointed chairman of the commission resigned in June after the BJP returned to power.

The Congress had promised that if the party returned to power it would set up Karmachari Ayog. So it was done. The then government said the Ayog would not only solve the problems of the state employees but also do some other work.

When the Ayog had been set up, it was said the commission would directly deal with service conditions, salary structure and other issues related to the employees.

The Ayog was also asked to handle pensioners’ problems. Besides that, the commission was told to solve the problems of government servants, local bodies’ employees, legal services staff and workers of those bodies that get 100% government aid. The commission was also supposed to deal with problems of contractual employees, workers of the permanent services and those who get full or part payments.

Apart from Ajay Nath, employees’ association leader Virendra Khongal, a retired judge Yogesh Songaria and an official of PWD Akhilesh Agarwal were members of the commission. A former officer of the finance services Milind Waikar was appointed as its secretary. Nonetheless, the importance of the commission has ended after the change of government.