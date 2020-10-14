Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Patel is already revenue, transport minister on social media, acolytes in celebratory mood

Having failed to become a member of legislative assembly within six months of being sworn in, Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat will have to quit council of ministers on October 21. Obviously, their portfolios will be allocated to other ministers. The supporters of agriculture minister Kamal Patel are sure that he will get revenue and transport portfolios held by outgoing ministers.

Patel is being congratulated on social media platforms for getting the twin assignments. His supporters are also holding celebrations in his constituency Harda.

It is believed that Patel is not happy with the agriculture department assigned to him. He wants important departments after by-elections. But somehow, rumours that he would be made incharge of departments, held by two ministers on the way out, started doing rounds in Harda.

This was followed by his supporters in congratulating Patel through social media. Patel has been in news since taking over as a minister. He has been grabbing headlines by making controversial statements. He had threatened that an FIR would be filed against former chief minister Kamal Nath and had described the MPCC chief as a villain.