Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Patel calls Nath ‘Naag’, Narottam Mishra describes as ‘Chetua’

As the dates for by-polls are nearing, the use of abusive words by politicians against one another is increasing.

Two ministers of the government used offensive language against former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Agriculture minister Kamal Patel called Nath a ‘Naag (snake)’ and home minister Narottam Mishra described him as a ‘Chetua (a fair weather friend).’

Patel said Nath was sitting over the money of farmers like a snake.

Nevertheless, just after taking over as chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave crop insurance money to the farmers.

Both Nath and former minister Jitu Patwari are nut-cases, Patel said.

Patel said the Congress men should join the school set up by Nath in Chhindwara to learn how to play drums and how to graze cattle to get employment.

As to Nath’s trips to election-bound constituencies, Mishra said, “Nath is behaving like a Chetua who goes to a field to harvest crop and disappears after that.”

The Congress, too, is using offensive words against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Most of the times, it is Patwari who uses using such words against Chouhan on behalf of the Congress.