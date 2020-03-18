Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath's government makes appointments amid political crisis

BHOPAL: At a time when the state is passing through a political crisis, the government is making political appointments.

It appointed members of State Women’s Commission and those of SC/ST Commissions late Tuesday night.

Neena Singh, Jamuna Marawi, Shashi Rajput, Sangeeta Sharma and Sharmila Moyde were appointed as members of State Women’s Commission.

Similarly, Pradeep Ahirwar and Gurucharan Khare have been made members of state SC Commission.

Gulab Uke and Heerasan Uke were appointed members of state ST Commission. All of them have been accorded status of ministers of state.

State Women’s Commission chairperson Sobha Oza, chairman of ST Commission Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, and head of SC Commission Anand Ahirwar, chairman of Backward Caste Commission JP Dhanopia and chairman of Youth Commission Abhay Tiwari have been given the status of cabinet ministers.