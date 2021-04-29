Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath's dig at Centre on COVID-19, says India has become superpower

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday took aim at the Centre over India's grim coronavirus situation, saying that the country has become a "superpower" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world is now afraid of it.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Thursday, India reported a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections, which pushed the tally to 1,83,76,524, while thedeath toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record3,645 daily new fatalities.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Nath said, "The country has become a superpower under Modiji, and the world is afraid of it now."