Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath vacates CM House after 68 days, Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks for auspicious time to enter

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath has vacated the CM House after 68 days. The ex-CM had resigned from the post on March 20 and on March 23, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the next chief minister. But Nath did not vacate CM House while Chouhan stayed in his old bungalow at 74 Bungalow Colony, where construction was on and completed recently.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said belongings of Nath are being shifted to his old bungalow, which is next to CM House. Nath had left Bhopal and is presently staying in Chhindwara, the assembly constituency he represents.

Sources said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has become chief minister for the fourth time, will enter CM House in an auspicious muhurt. Of late, state government has been serving notices to former Congress ministers to vacate the government bungalows. However, state government did not serve the notice to Kamal Nath to vacate CM House.