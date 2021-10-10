Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to start poll campaign from October 12

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state PCC chief Kamal Nath will start election campaign for bypolls from October 12. He will launch it from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat with paying obeisance to Dadaji Dhooni Wale Baba, said media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

The brief programme released by the Congress stated that Nath will reach Khandwa at 10.50 am to offer prayers at Dadaji Dhooni wale temple and then will hold meeting with intellectuals. He will also address a meeting of Congress workers and office bearers.

“He will focus more on Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and do all that is required to stop sabotage,” said a senior Congress leader. As part of his plan, Congress frontrunner for ticket Arun Yadav is actively campaigning in the field.

Congress sources say Kamal Nath will cover complete Khandwa Lok Sabha area and will hold four to five rallies in the constituency. “But this does not mean that assembly seats will be left out. Kamal Nath will pay visit to every assembly, at least once,” said the senior Congress leader.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:56 PM IST