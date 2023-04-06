Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to address meeting in Ashta on Ambedkar Jayanti

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath is taking part at a function to be held at Dussehra Maidan in Ashta on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary that falls on April 14.

The event to be addressed by Nath is named: Save Constitution. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma is also taking part in the event along with Nath.

Verma is leading the Congress workers to prepare for the function. The party workers from Sehore, Dewas and Shajapur are likely to participate in it.

Ashta is a constituency reserved for SC candidates, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been winning elections from this seat for a long time.

Nevertheless, the Congress is equally strong in this constituency. The party is trying to woo its traditional voters. Nath addressed a rally in Ashta in February this year.

Digvijaya to hold meeting with party men

District president of the Congress Balveer Singh Tomar has said former chief minister Digvijaya singh will hold a meeting with party men of Mandalam sector in Sehore on April 19. He is also going to hold a meeting at Ashta afterwards.

Read Also Bhopal: Neighbour held for secretly filming bathing woman in TT Nagar