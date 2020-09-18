Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath shows might in Scindia’s bastion Gwalior

MPCC president Kamal Nath has visited Gwalior for the first time after losing power. On Friday, Nath showed his full might in Gwalior, a bastion of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Out of 29 constituencies where the by-elections will be held, 16 fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The next government will be formed on the basis of the results of the by-polls of this region. Against this backdrop, the Congress showed its strength during Nath’s visit to Gwalior.

Nath’s road show which began from airport ended at the tomb of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Nath will be in Gwalior on Saturday and meet people belonging to different communities.

Nath’s visit is very important in terms of the upcoming by-elections. Large number of people took part in the road show.

The Congress workers welcomed him. The party’s politics in the Gwalior-Chambal region was confined to Scindia.

But it happened for the first time that a Congress leader, other than Scindia, has shown his might in the region.

The Congress has announced the name of Suneel Verma as party candidate from one of the seats in Gwalior.

A BJP leader Satish Sikarwar who has crossed over to the Congress from the BJP is all set to get ticket from another seat. Both the leaders have shown their clout during Nath’s visit.

Nath met representatives of various communities and some senior leaders of the party in the region.

He told the Congress leaders that the by-elections would be fought to save democracy.

People may not be with him, but they will stand by the truth, Nath said. It has never happened in the history of Indian democracy that a government was formed through auction, he said. In the by-polls, the voters will teach a lesson to those who have formed government through money power, he said.

Out of 16 seats, the Congress has announced the names of party candidates for nine constituencies. Nath has also discussed with some senior leaders about the names of candidates for rest of the seats.

The Congress made lot of preparations for Nath’s visit. The party worked hard to organise the road show after the BJP’s three-day membership drive.