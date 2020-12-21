Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath planning to make youths cattle-grazers, drum-beaters: Chief minister

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath was planning to make the youth cattle grazers and drumbeaters, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He made the above statement at a press conference in the city on Monday. Chouhan replied to a tweet by Nath who criticised the Chouhan-led government for scrapping Youth Self-Employment Scheme and Yuva Udyami Yojana.

Chouhan said Nath had stopped these schemes. Now, Nath should say how many youths got benefits from these schemes. Chouhan said the schemes had not been closed, but their forms were being changed. When a scrutiny of those schemes was done it came to light that those who had already had established businesses got the benefits, the Chief Minister said. The person who runs a business takes loan in the name of another member of his family, Chouhan added. The form of the schemes that continue for long time needs to be changed, the Chief Minister said.

Government anti-youth, says Nath

The state government is not only anti-farmer, it is also anti-youth, tweeted former chief minister Kamal Nath. The Shivraj-led government has done nothing for giving jobs to the youth but scrapped the job-generating schemes, Nath tweeted. A large number of youths used to earn a living through these schemes, Nath wrote.