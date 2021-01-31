Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath launched Dhoka Yojana and not loan waiver scheme, alleges minister Bhadoria

Bhopal: The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, had not made any provisions in the Budget regarding the agricultural loan waiver scheme, while Rs 60,000 crore was needed for the scheme, said cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadoria while talking to the media here on Sunday.

The minister highlighted the department’s works and forthcoming projects during the press meet.

The minister added that Nath had launched the ‘Dhoka Yojana’, not a loan waiver scheme. “Because of improper implementation of the scheme, the cooperative sector was damaged, but the present Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had given a package of Rs 800 crore to revive the sector,” he said.

Stalled appointments

Bhadoria said the 3,629 junior sales persons who had passed the exam in 2018 and were waiting to get appointments in the Nath government would now get the appointment before February 10. The Nath government had not given the appointments to the youths in his regime, he added.

Computerising PACCS

The 4523 Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCS) will be computerised and the department will adopt the Telangana model in the state. The department has also decided to sell branded products from the public distribution shops in the state.

Action against fraudsters

Bhadoria said that the department was taking strict action against fraudsters who had ripped off money. In Chhindwara, the property of racketeers had been forfeited and, after selling the property, the amount had been recovered.

Shortly elections to cooperative societies will also be held in the state.