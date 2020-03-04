Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath govt seizes mines of BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak

BHOPAL: After the political turmoil, the state government swung into action and on Wednesday, Katni district administration seized mines of MLA Sanjay Pathak.

The collector ordered closure of Nirmala Minerals in Sehora. It belongs to Pathak. Earlier, on May 3, 2019 the SC had banned excavation in two quarries situated on forest land. The collector had also issued the order on June 10, 2019 to stop the operation.

Managing director of mine presented application to the collector and also took suggestion of the advocate general, following which the collector ordered resumption of work on Augst 13, 2019.

It has been claimed that MD was unable to produce any paper to claim that land on which the work is underway for the last six months was not flouting the SC order. Hence, the collector issued fresh orders to stop work.