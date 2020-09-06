Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath govt deposited 75% crop insurance premium

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath cheated farmers as Congress government deposited only 75 per cent of crop insurance premium. As a result, farmers did not get the full amount. State agriculture minister Kamal Patel stated this while talking to mediapersons here on Sunday.

Both the political parties - Congress and BJP – have been claiming to be farmer friendly and blaming each other for miserable condition of farmers. Patel said state government has reached out to farmers to know their problems but during Congress rule, none of the ministers remained in Vallabh Bhawan and left farmers to struggle on their own.

He claimed BJP government has deposited full amount and has also deferred last date of depositing the premium. Meanwhile, ex chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted that farmers are committing suicide because of bad policy. “After Sehore, Niwari, Vidisha, a farmer in Chhindwara committed suicide because of crop damage but Chouhan is making false declarations. This will not help farmers,” he added. The official tweeter handle of MP Congress Committee thanked Nath for helping farmers. “Thanks Nath for sanctioning Rs 4,614.13 crore for farmers as insurance claim of kharif crop of 2019,” MPCC tweeted.