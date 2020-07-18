Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls Congress Legislature Party meeting to assess its erosion

BHOPAL: To find the solution about the party hoppers, the leader of Opposition and state president Kamal Nath has called the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday. The calm looking Congress is facing one of the worst political crises in the state. Till Saturday evening, 24 of its MLAs had left the party and joined BJP.

The CLP meeting is scheduled on Sunday as the state assembly monsoon session was to start from July 20. Earlier on Friday, at the all party meeting, it was decided to postpone the session because of COVID-19 situation.