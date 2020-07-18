Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls Congress Legislature Party meeting to assess its erosion

BHOPAL: To find the solution about the party hoppers, the leader of Opposition and state president Kamal Nath has called the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday. The calm looking Congress is facing one of the worst political crises in the state. Till Saturday evening, 24 of its MLAs had left the party and joined BJP.
The CLP meeting is scheduled on Sunday as the state assembly monsoon session was to start from July 20. Earlier on Friday, at the all party meeting, it was decided to postpone the session because of COVID-19 situation.
But PCC president Nath did not cancel the CLP meeting because he wanted to discuss the issue about the party hoppers with remaining Congress MLAs. The priority of Nath is to stop remaining MLAs from joining BJP. He will meet each MLA separately to know why party MLAs are leaving Congress and what can be done to stop them. By-elections are to be held on 26 assembly seats and Congress wants to appoint one MLA for each constituency.
At the meeting, a wide strategy will be formed to take advantage of BJP leaders’ anger against new members of saffron party who had joined it, leaving the Congress. At the meeting, assault on Dalits will be discussed. The party may launch state-wide agitation against BJP on Dalit issue.
