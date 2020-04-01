Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh demand relief for poor, write letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Two former Congress chief minister ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh wrote letters to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. Nath raised the issue of free ration distribution to deprived classes. Singh asked to waive off electricity bills.

Nath in his letter told CM that people have not received free ration as was decided.

He asked to provide free oil, sugar, pulses and spices to the families. He stated that because of lockdown, flour mills are not working.

Singh asked to exempt the electricity bill, water tax of two months. He stated that because of lockdown, the BPL families and low income groups are in financial crisis. As they are quarantine at their homes, their electricity bills will increase. He demanded that the government should waive off bills, which are upto 200 units, for two months.